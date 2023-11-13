By Olerato Manyaapelo The World Health Assembly held a conference in Geneva on May 16–25, 2005, known as the WHA 58.28. One of the Assembly’s resolutions was that member States should develop a long-term plan strategic for developing and implementing eHealth services. The eHealth services were designed to dispense information, promote equitable and effective health service delivery. The 120 member States that attended the conference, including low- and middle-income countries such as Kenya, Cameroon, Senegal, Ethiopia, Mozambique, and others, have developed strategies and policies on using digital technologies in their healthcare systems.

Digital health is the use of technology, such as smartphones, wearable devices, electronic health records, and various digital tools, to improve healthcare delivery, patient care, and overall health outcomes. It encompasses a wide range of applications, including telemedicine, health apps, remote monitoring, data analytics, and electronic health records, all of which aim to enhance the efficiency, accessibility, and quality of healthcare services. Digital health is a rapidly evolving field that leverages innovations in information technology to address various healthcare challenges and improve the overall well-being of individuals and populations. For instance, the North West Impala Hospital possesses a revolutionary medical device called “Abby,” which stands at the forefront of healthcare innovation and the digitalisation of the healthcare system. Abby has a remarkable ability to monitor a patient’s vital signs, including pulse rate, blood sugar levels, and blood pressure, all with unparalleled accuracy. The beauty of this device lies in its simplicity, by merely inputting a patient’s identity numbers. Abby efficiently retrieves and compiles all pertinent patient information.

Recognising the great potential of the Abby digital machines, it is important that the North West Department of Health explore avenues to secure funding and donations from the private sector to acquire this groundbreaking technological device such as Abby. Such an investment promises to significantly enhance the efficiency and quality of healthcare service delivery within the province. One of the standout features of the Abby machines is their ability to systematically capture and securely store patient data, ensuring easy access for future use. This transformative capability eliminates the inherent risks of the outdated systems still in use, where patient records are susceptible to misplacement and loss. By embracing the Abby machines, the healthcare system can transition into a more modern and efficient era, safeguarding patient information and ensuring a higher standard of care. Interestingly, the North West Department of Health is decidedly proactive in its approach to health digitisation despite being surrounded by rural areas, fully embracing the potential of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies to elevate healthcare service delivery. A prime example of this commitment is the introduction of Pharmacy Direct, a pioneering service that ensures the direct delivery of prescriptions to each health facility within the province. In the Rustenburg district of Bojanala, a remarkable development unfolds, with 11 healthcare facilities now equipped with Peleboxes. These ingenious Peleboxes find their niche in high-volume healthcare settings, precisely where prescribers generate prescriptions under the SyNCH CCMDD programme. MEC for Health, Madoda Sambatha, underscores the significance of Peleboxes, emphasising their pivotal role in advancing the CCMDD (Central Chronic Medicines Dispensing and Distribution) programme. This strategic alignment of technology and healthcare underlines the province's commitment to optimising service delivery, ensuring efficient access to essential medications, and ultimately improving the overall health and well-being of the community.

However, implementing health digitisation in a rural province like the North West can be a complex but crucial endeavour. The North West Department of Health will have to start by assessing the existing healthcare infrastructure, including the availability of internet connectivity, electricity, and access to digital devices in the province's healthcare facilities. The department should establish telemedicine networks to enable remote consultations and diagnosis, especially in the North West provincial hospitals. This can connect patients in rural areas with specialists in urban centres such as Potchstroom and Rustenburg. The development and promotion of mobile health apps in the North West province will ensure that community members are aware of evolving health information, book appointments online, and drink medications on time, as the mobile health app will remind patients to take their treatments. These can be particularly helpful for patients in rural areas. Moreover, the utilisation of digital technologies in healthcare systems and health service delivery in the North West is a transformative journey that will require consultations and further implementation of 4IR technologies such as electronic health records (EHRs) and many more technologies that will enhance health service delivery. *Manyaapelo is from the North West Department of Health