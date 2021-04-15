The five picks for Supreme Court of Appeal vacancies

Johannesburg - The Judicial Service Commission has chosen candidates to fill five vacant positions at the Supreme Court of Appeal. The JSC concluded interviews with 11 candidates on Wednesday night. Three women and two men made the final list. The High Court judges selected to serve in various divisions across the country are Gauteng Judge Zeenat Carelse, Pretoria Judge Wendy Hughes, Eastern Cape Judge Nolwazi Penelope Mabindla-Boqwana, KZN Judge Trevor Richard Gorven and Gauteng Judge Selewe Peter Mothle. The JSC will submit the names to President Cyril Ramaphosa who will appoint the candidates. On Wednesday, the JSC chose five candidates for Ramaphosa to decide on two vacant positions at the Constitutional Court.

The JSC has selected; High Court Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, High Court Judge Jody Kollapen, Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Mahube Molemela, SCA Judge Rammaka Mathopo and Judge Bashier Vally.

Constitutional Court justices are appointed for a non-renewable 12-year term. Further vacancies will open in October when Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires along with judges Chris Jafta and Sisi Khampepe.

SCA judges serve until they reach retirement age.

The JSC SCA interviews were dominated by allegations of a "top-six" faction at the SCA. It had been alleged that a group of judges at the court have been accused of bullying junior judges.

Judge Carelse said she had one experience with a senior judge at the SCA regarding a judgment she wrote. She said the culture at the SCA had changed over the past few years under SCA President Mandisa Maya.

Judge Hughes also shared a recollection of an unpleasant experience with a senior judge at the SCA while she acted at the court.

"It is very different now. Everyone writes. The dynamics and the changes that the court has been built up. Judge Maya takes the bull by the horn," Carelse said.

On Thursday, the JSC will continue interviews in order to fill vacant positions in some of the country's courts.

