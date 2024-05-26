The last family meeting: Ramaphosa to address nation on Sunday evening

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation for the last time under the sixth administration on Sunday evening. He is expected to address the country on several issues facing the country. This address comes just days before the May 29 national and provincial elections.

In a brief statement, the presidency confirmed that the broadcast time of the family meeting is set to be at 6pm. Citizens can expect more detail on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordering Israel to halt its offensive in the southern Gaza City of Rafah, the national bills that he has signed into law this month as well as the update on the elections. On May 15, Ramaphosa signed into law the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill - a move he said would ensure that citizens receive equal and adequate healthcare services.

On Friday, Ramaphosa signed two other bills, the National Council on Gender-based Violence (GBV) and Femicide Bill and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Amendment Bill. The anti-corruption legislation (NPA Bill), anti-GBV, and NHI were all signed at public ceremonies at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. On these bills, Ramaphosa said they would ensure that the NPA hired investigators who would solely focus on corruption-related matters.