The atmosphere in the embassy gardens was festive, with children and adults alike captivated by traditional cultural performances of acrobatics, martial arts, fast mask-changing, and a puppet show performed by the Sichuan Art Troupe, which made a special trip from China for the occasion.
“The Chinese Embassy is brimming with a joyful, festive, harmonious and friendly atmosphere for the most important festival in the Chinese lunar calendar - the Spring Festival,” Ambassador Lin Songtian told friends in attendance from government, Parliament, political parties, business, the media, think tanks and universities.
As guests sipped Mai Tais and tasted Chinese noodles and dumplings, children practised calligraphy, tried on traditional Chinese costumes, answered lantern riddles and donned stuffed pandas.
Guests were treated to a fashion show, Kung Fu, and a drum performance given by local Chinese and the Confucius Institute of the University of Johannesburg. Some even went as far as writing Spring Festival couplets and the “Fu” character, meaning happiness and blessing.