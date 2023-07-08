There are more than 700 prisoners over 60 years old serving life sentences, says Lamola

By Siyabonga Mkhwanazi

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has revealed that there are 774 prisoners who are over the age of 60 years that are serving life sentences in prison. Lamola said the inmates were spread across the country. Most of the prisoners were in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

In KwaZulu-Natal there were 171 prisoners who are over the age of 60 years that are serving life sentences. Lamola, who was replying to a written parliamentary question from EFF MP Vusi Khoza, said in Gauteng there were 158 prisoners in their correctional centres. In the Eastern Cape they have 138 inmates.

But in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West they have a total of 128 prisoners serving life sentences. However, in the Western Cape there were 93 prisoners. The Free State and Northern Cape have a total of 56 prisoners, who are above the age of 60 and are serving life imprisonment.

Lamola also said prison officials across the country were conducting regular searches to prevent the smuggling of contraband to the centres. “The department continues to implement security awareness sessions and has established security committees which tackle security incidents including smuggling of drugs and cellphones and prevention thereof,” said Lamola. Lamola, who was replying to another written question from EFF MP Mathapelo Siwisa, said they have also intensified the searches on vehicles and other buildings in prison to prevent the smuggling of drugs, cellphones and other prohibited items.