There will never be a leader like Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi - IFP President

The president of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has paid a glowing tribute to the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, saying he leaves behind a great legacy of serving the public selflessly. NEWS: IFP chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Thami Ntuli says in the 2024 elections, the party must work to win the province from the ANC. #MangosuthuButhelezi — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 13, 2023 Velenkosini Hlabisa says Buthelezi always put the people first and made great sacrifices for others to thrive.

Hlabisa was speaking in Ulundi on Wednesday during the memorial service of Buthelezi which was organised by the IFP. Buthelezi was the founder of the IFP and he led the party for 44 years until 2019 when he was bestowed with the position of president emeritus. WATCH: The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi telling IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa to keep the party intact as they are set to make history at next year's elections. @IOL #MangosuthuButhelezi pic.twitter.com/cFuHID9U8q — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 13, 2023 In his speech, Hlabisa drew history on how Buthelezi served in the KwaZulu government and left an unblemished legacy he never stole any money.

WATCH: Prince Thulani Zulu, a long time associate of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi explains why Buthelezi was called a Prince. It is often claimed that Buthelezi is not a Zulu Prince. Prince Thulani has clarified that he got the title through his mother, Princess Magogo. @IOL pic.twitter.com/OjU9QhDOGW — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 13, 2023 He also said Buthelezi was the lone voice within the country that called for the release of Nelson Mandela and other political prisoners, making the apartheid government uncomfortable. As such, Hlabisa said Buthelezi who passed away on Saturday aged 95 was a rare gem and there would never be one like him. “I believe I can speak on behalf of each and every IFP member when I say that there will never again be a leader like Umntwana wakwa Phindangene.

#MangosuthuButhelezi - IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa says there will never be a leader like Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. He says his death has left a gaping hole in the parry and the Zulu kingdom. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 13, 2023 “The loss of Prince Buthelezi has left a gaping vacuum in the IFP, in the Zulu kingdom and the South African political landscape,” Hlabisa said. The memorial service was attended by over 15 000 people with the overflow marquee pitched on the lawns of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi regional stadium in Ulundi also struggling to contain the throngs of people that came to mourn the death of the towering Zulu prince. Activities included the singing of IFP’s political songs and occasionally, Zulu regiments would take the centre stage and sing.

Among those who attended were members of the Zulu royal family close to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, whom they recently fell out with and he died before they could reconcile. #MangosuthuButhelezi - IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa says in honour of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the party will grow, win elections and govern the country. Hlabisa has just concluded his well rounded speech. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 13, 2023 That was because other than being a political party leader, Buthelezi was also the tribal chief (Inkosi) of the Buthelezi clan in Mahlabathini and he was the traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation. Hlabisa said whilst he believed that Buthelezi left South Africa better than it was, there is still a lot that could be done to honour him.

“I believe that while he left the world a better place there is still much work we can continue with in his name in order to honour his life, his sacrifices and his legacy,” he added. Also sharing the stage with Hlabisa, amongst others, were members of the IFP youth brigade whose leader, Sanele Zondi, said they are ready to face those who are demonising the legacy of Buthelezi. “We stand ready as the youth of the IFP to defend the name of the Prince of Kwaphindangene against those who are trying to demonise him.

“We will defend his name and ensure that the truth is told about him,” Zondo said. Giving a vote of thanks on behalf of the Buthelezi family, Prince Zuzifa, the son of Buthelezi also touched on the issue regarding those demonising their father. He said their father taught them to forgive, to endure, and to trust in God.

“I know that the IFP shares our pain in seeing long-discredited propaganda revived in the present moment, by a few individuals who have no sense of humanity. "But we will not be drawn into their spiral of hatred, when the wide respect and high regard expressed by so many leaders throughout Africa – and beyond our continent – are surely answer enough,” he said He added that they encourage all those who have been distressed and hurt by these individuals to leave it in the hands of God and history as history will vindicate Buthelezi.

“His legacy will endure far beyond this present moment. "We will not divert our grief into anger, to satisfy a few evil men. The achievements of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, through his leadership of Inkatha and then of the IFP, are too numerous to mention.” He stressed that for these reasons, the legacy of their father will endure the attempt to discredit it.