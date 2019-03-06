Independent Police Investigative Directorate acting head Victor Senna introduces his team to MPs. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter

Parliament - Independent Police Investigative Directorate acting head Victor Senna has assured MPs there was no crisis at Ipid. This comes after the departure of former head of Ipid Robert McBride.

Senna, who was briefing the portfolio committee on police on his plans on Wednesday, said the ongoing investigations into high profile cases will also continue.

He said it was important for all MPs and the public to know that Ipid was an independent institution.

He said there was no crisis at the institution, despite the departure of McBride.

“It is quite important I provide assurance that there is no crisis at Ipid. It’s business as usual. We believe that the former Executive Director (McBride) provided a solid foundation. All of us at Ipid are committed to the independence of Ipid and we will not allow anyone to interfere,” said Senna.

Senna’s appointment came after McBride lodged an urgent application in the North Gauteng High Court to demand his job back.

The committee had endorsed Police Minister Bheki Cele’s request that McBride’s contract must not be extended.

Political Bureau