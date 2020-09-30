These are the 57 countries on SA’s banned leisure travel list

Durban - From Thursday, October 1, SA will open its borders and ports of entry to allow for the resumption of travel. Speaking during a media briefing on Wednesday, ministers from the National Coronavirus Command Council gave necessary clarifications on how the borders will be re-opened for travel. Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, said the gradual reopening of borders and ports of entry informed by a cautious approach meant that a limited number of ports of entry and borders will be opened from October 1. "In reopening these selected ports of entry and borders we will be guided by epidemiological and transmission rates both in South Africa and the traveller’s countries of origin," she said. However, the following countries make up SA’s banned leisure travel list:

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Faroe Islands

France

French Polynesia

Georgia

Gibraltar

Greece

Guam

Guatemala

Guyana

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

India

Iran

Iraq

Ireland

Israel

Jamaica

Jordan

Kosovo

Kuwait

Lebanon

Luxembourg

Maldives

Malta

Mexico

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Netherlands

Nepal

North Macedonia

Oman

Palestine

Panama

Palau

Paraguay

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Romania

Qatar

Russia

San Marino

St Marteen

Slovakia

Slovenia

Suriname

Switzerland

Trinidad and Tobago

Turks and Caicos Islands

Ukraine

United Kingdom

United States of America

US Virgin Islands

Venezuela

Travellers intending to visit the country will be expected to produce a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test that is not older than 72 hours from the time of departure from the country of origin to South Africa. This test must be conducted by a certified medical practitioner and should have the name and signature of the practitioner who conducted such test.

Upon arrival in the port of entry, the traveller will be screened for any Covid-19 symptoms or for contact with people who have been infected with the Covid-19 virus.

Travellers will also need to provide proof of accommodation address should they need to self-quarantine at the time of arrival in the country.

Should the traveller display any Covid-19–related symptoms or been in contact with an infected person(s), they will be expected to take a mandatory Covid-19 test. This test will be at the traveller’s cost. If the Covid-19 test comes back positive, the traveller will be subjected to a 10 day quarantine at a designated site. The accommodation at a quarantine site will be at the traveller’s cost.

IOL