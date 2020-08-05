These are the candidates shortlisted to take over as auditor-general

Cape Town - Parliament has shortlisted eight candidates to be interviewed for the position to be left vacant by incumbent Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu in November. The candidates were shortlisted on Tuesday from 71 applications received by the ad hoc committee on the appointment of the auditor-general on July 17. Their CVs are expected to be published on the parliamentary website Their short profiles are as follows: Michael Sass

He is a chartered accountant and has previously worked as the deputy director-general in the Gauteng provincial audit service and as deputy director-general in the National Treasury.

At present he is a CFO in the National Health Laboratory Services.

Dr Moses Gasela

Holds chartered accountant qualifications from the UK and a PhD in finance.

He is employed as the CFO in the Office of the Premier in the Northern Cape. He previously worked in the Eastern Cape provincial Treasury and as finance director in the Justice Department.

Rachel Kaladiss

Kaladis is a chartered accountant. She has previously worked as CFO at the Mpumalanga Economic Growth Development Agency and as finance manager for the Mpumalanga Agricultural Development Corporation.

Shabeer Khan

He is a chartered accountant who previously worked in the AG's office and at Acsa. He is now the CFO in the Trade and Industry Department.

Tankiso Moloi

Moli holds a Master’s degree in accounting and a PhD in finance. He is a professor at Wits and also provides advisory and consulting services to government departments.

Tsakane Maluleke

She is chartered accountant and is currently the deputy auditor-general. She joined the AG's office in 2012 and has worked at the Eastern Cape Development Corporation.

Zakariya Hoosain

He is a chartered accountant. He is the head of department at the Western Cape provincial Treasury.

He was previously the deputy director-general for governance in the provincial Treasury in the Western Cape

Edmond Shoko-Lekhuleni

Shoko-Lekhuleni holds chartered accountant qualifications from the UK.