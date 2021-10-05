These are the cases SIU wants to recover billions from allegedly stolen funds
After tabling its report in Parliament, the SIU has gone to court to recover some of the money that was illegally taken from state coffers.
In the annual report tabled in Parliament, the SIU said it has filed lawsuits in the high court and special tribunal to recover billions of rand stolen.
In the high court, there were 56 cases to be heard to the amount of R62 billion.
In the special tribunal, it will hear 64 cases to the amount of R6.99bn.
Cases that are before the special tribunal:
- SIU v Mbashe Local Municipality, Kwane and one other – R34 million
- SIU v SAP – R285m
- SIU v Ledla Structural Development – R38m
- SIU v Madibeng municipality – R190m
- SIU v Msagala and six others – R18m
- SIU v MEC for Treasury in the Free State and 31 others– R39m
- SIU v Motsoeneng (Werksmans Attorneys) – R2.4m
- SIU v Moretele Municipality in North West – R64.7m
- SIU v Lekalakala in North West – R30m
- SIU v MEC Health EC (Scooters) – R10m
- Eastern Cape SIU v MEC Transport & Nexor KN – R69m
Cases before the high court:
- SIU v Dr BEW Masuku Review Application of SIU report
- SIU v Matzikama municipality – R650 378
- Pelatona v Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality and SIU – R24m
