Leadership forum and think-tank, Insika Economic Movement has expressed concern for Julius Malema's safety after his comments about the creation of a central African economy.
Malema was speaking at the EFF's National Peoples Assembly held at Nasrec in Johannesburg where he told members that the EFF wanted an Africa with one currency, one president and one judiciary.
Malema said the EFF wasn't interested in the "small stuff" but wanted the whole continent.
Malema's comments reiterate those of slain Libyan president Muammar Gaddafi who wanted what he coined "the United States of Africa".
Insika's chairperson Dr Sihle Sibiya has warned that Malema may face the same attacks as Gaddafi.