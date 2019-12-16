'They'll target him as they targeted Gaddafi': Malema warned over call for 'One Africa'









Photo: IOL. Leadership forum and think-tank, Insika Economic Movement has expressed concern for Julius Malema's safety after his comments about the creation of a central African economy. Malema was speaking at the EFF's National Peoples Assembly held at Nasrec in Johannesburg where he told members that the EFF wanted an Africa with one currency, one president and one judiciary. Malema said the EFF wasn't interested in the "small stuff" but wanted the whole continent. Malema's comments reiterate those of slain Libyan president Muammar Gaddafi who wanted what he coined "the United States of Africa". Insika's chairperson Dr Sihle Sibiya has warned that Malema may face the same attacks as Gaddafi.

"The concept of a united Africa scares the Western world because if Africa united there would be no war in the continent. They would have to stop selling us guns. We would essentially reverse colonialism. They will target Malema as they targeted Gaddafi. He must prepare for the worst" Sibiya said.

Insika Movement chairperson Dr Sihle Sibiya. Photo: Facebook.

While in office, Gaddafi initiated the One-Africa trade system that dropped taxes and trade fares for African countries doing business with each other.

The EFF has launched party branches and offices around the continent.

According to Sibiya, Malema's radical policies have made him an enemy of "neo-liberalism".

"He is in danger, he must learn from Gaddafi's fatal politics" Sibiya said.

Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu were the only officials among the previous top six who retained their positions at the conference.

The Malema faction known as "Matorokisi", emerged strongly in the 40-member Central Command Team of the EFF. The CCT is the highest decision making structure for the Red berets. The EFF amended its constitution from 30 to 40 members, and 54% of it is represented by women.

Political Bureau