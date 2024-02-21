This is the EFF’s plan to address South Africa’s land issue

In a bid to confront South Africa's enduring land question, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have laid out an ambitious plan that seeks to redefine property rights, redistribute land, and empower historically marginalised communities. Central to the EFF's strategy is the principle of expropriating land without compensation for equal redistribution and use, with the state serving as the custodian of all land in South Africa.

This bold approach, if implemented, would mark a significant departure from existing policies and represents a radical shift towards addressing historical injustices. "We are committed to redressing the imbalances of the past and ensuring equitable access to land for all South Africans," declared the EFF in their recently launched manifesto, highlighting the party's dedication to promoting social and economic justice. Key elements of the EFF's plan include proposed amendments to section 25 of the Constitution, aimed at empowering the state to redress historical imbalances through equitable redistribution of resources, particularly land.

The party also intends to reintroduce a motion to amend the constitution to permit expropriation of land without compensation, underlining its commitment to legislative change. Moreover, the EFF plans to make the state the custodian of all South African land, mineral resources, and water, with legislation aimed at clearly defining and contextualising this role. Restrictions on foreign land ownership are also on the agenda, targeting multinational corporations and billionaires to prevent the hoarding of land.

In addition to redistributive measures, the EFF aims to fast-track the distribution of land through the redistribution program, with a goal of transferring 50% of the land to black people within the first five years in government. Urban land poverty will be addressed by releasing state-owned land and abandoned buildings for housing purposes. The party also plans to conduct a comprehensive land use audit nationwide to delineate specific pieces of land for various purposes, including agricultural protected areas.

Women and young people will be prioritised in the allocation of land use rights, with measures to regulate chiefly power in rural areas to ensure fairness and empowerment. Judicial reforms are also on the horizon, with the establishment of People's Land Courts and a Land Ombudsman to provide mechanisms for resolving land-related disputes and ensuring accountability in land administration. According to a 2017 government audit, the majority of South Africa’s land is owned by private entities, such as individuals, companies, and trusts.

According to the audit, individuals own about 39% of the total land, followed by trusts at 31%, and companies at 25%. The racial distribution of land ownership is disputed, but some sources claim that white people own 72% of the land, followed by Indians at 16%, coloured people at 5%, and black people at 4%. Overall, the EFF's plan represents a comprehensive and far-reaching approach to addressing South Africa's complex land issue.