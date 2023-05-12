This is what Defence Minister Thandi Modise said about the Russian ship Lady R last year

Defence Minister Thandi Modise had explained last year that the Russian ship, which is in the middle of a diplomatic debate with the US, was in the country to get material that was ordered before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. Modise had said the vessel had nothing to do with the Ukraine conflict. It had docked in the Western Cape to collect material ordered before 2020.

She had said at the time that she was also waiting for paperwork from her officials. In December last year, Modise and her deputy, Thabang Makwetla, were briefing the media on the benefits of military veterans when the question was asked about the Russian vessel, Lady R. She had said there was nothing untoward about the ship’s presence.