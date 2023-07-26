Former National Heritage Council CEO, advocate Sonwabile Mancotywa. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency/ANA The National Assembly’s ad hoc committee has set aside two days in August to interview eight candidates for the position of Public Protector. The successful candidate is expected to take over on October 14, when the term of the current public protector ends.

Here is what you need to know about the candidates that will face a panel of MPs next month. Kholeka Gcaleka

She is the acting Public Protector. She was deputy public protector until the president appointed her to the position after Busisiwe Mkhwebane was impeached by parliament. Gcaleka worked for the National Prosecuting Authority in the past. Muvhango Lukhaimane

She is the Pensions Fund Adjudicator and has been in the position for many years. She was in the running for the job in 2016, but she lost out to Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Tseliso Thipanyane

He was the CEO of the South African Human Rights Commission for many years. He is currently the Chief Director in the Office of the secretary-general of the Chief Justice. Johanna Kwenadi Ledwaba She is a magistrate. But before she joined the judiciary in 2018, she worked for the National Prosecuting Authority as a prosecutor and in the Asset Forfeiture Unit.

Kwena Ntsewa Ntsewa is an advocate of the High Court, but previously worked as special legal and policy adviser to the Minister of Cooperative Governance between 2011 and 2014. Ntsewa was also legal and political adviser to the premier of Limpopo between 1997 and 2005. Oliver Josies

Josies is currently the chairperson of audit and risk in the Department of Water and Sanitation. He is also chairperson of the investigation committee of the SA Council for the Project and Construction Management Professions. He previously served as a member of the audit, risk and fraud committees in the Competition Tribunal. Sonwabile Mancotywa