This is where SA's latest 831 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths came from

Johannesburg - The Eastern Cape and Western Cape combined comprise 91% of South Africa's 831 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, data released by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize shows.

The Western Cape has recorded 8 404 confirmed cases since March and 149 deaths, which is more than three times the amount of deaths from KwaZulu-Natal which recorded 45 Covid-19 fatalities. The Northern Cape and Mpumalanga have not recorded any deaths linked to Covid-19 as yet.

LATEST BREAKDOWN

PROVINCE TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TOTAL DEATHS RECOVERIES % OF TOTAL Western Cape 8404 606 149 3097 58.5 Gauteng 2262 52 25 1583 15.8 Eastern Cape 1812 150 32 746 12.6 KwaZulu-Natal 1498 16 45 806 10.4 Free State 153 2 6 108 1.1 Mpumalanga 68 1 0 49 0.5 North West 64 1 1 28 0.4 Limpopo 59 2 3 37 0.4 Northern Cape 35 1 0 24 0.2 TOTAL 14 355 831 261 6478 100.0





TESTING DATA

A total of 439 559 tests have been conducted with 18 004 done in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa convened a virtual meeting of government's Coordinating Council, which comprises Ministers, the premiers of all nine provinces and representatives from the South African Local Government Association.

The Council discussed the response of all the provinces to Covid-19 and the planned move of most of South Africa towards alert level 3 of the lockdown.

The National Department of Health was among the attendees who delivered presentations.

"The Western Cape presented its hotspot strategy to the group, as the provincial response to the number of infections in nine geographical areas.

"These areas - in each of the City of Cape Town's eight sub-districts, and in Witzenberg account for a large proportion of the Western Cape's infections. Using the data and evidence available to us, we will be able to specifically target these areas with responses from across government departments.

The National Command Council will meet on Sunday where further deliberations will take place on the matters arising from Saturday's meeting.

