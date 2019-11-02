The communications regulator released its reasons for awarding the licence to Kwese Free TV.
Icasa said Infinity Media claimed it was a South African company with no foreign investment in it, but was deemed not to meet the requirements of the Electronic Communications Act, on ownership of broadcasting services licensees.
In terms of the act, a foreigner may not, directly or indirectly, exercise control over a commercial broadcasting licensee by having a financial interest or an interest either in voting shares or paid-up capital in it exceeding 20% of its value, and foreigners may not make up more than 20% of its directors.
Manyi initially stated in his application that Infinity Media was 100% owned by Afrotone Media Holdings, in which he had a 90% stake through his company Lododix, while the remaining 10% was owned by Super Projects Trading.