Thoko Didiza meets with stakeholders to discuss food security issues

Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, says the problem in supply chains in KwaZulu-Natal is getting urgent attention. Didiza met various stakeholders in the agricultural and food sector to discuss issues related to food access problems, logistics around transportation to KZN, and various parts of Gauteng that had been affected by the unrest, albeit to a minimal extent.

She described the meeting as fruitful and urged people in other provinces to refrain from panic buying. Didiza set up a technical team comprising experts from the industry and government to monitor the implementation of all the issues raised urgently. “I wish to thank all stakeholders for their continued commitment to the agricultural sector and also urge our people to be vigilant and protect both government and private infrastructure as it plays a critical role in the production and transportation of food to all citizens.