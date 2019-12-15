Johannesburg - The Julius Malema-aligned grouping, affectionately known as "Matorokisi", has emerged strongly in the 40-member Central Command Team of the EFF, the parties highest decision-making structure.
The EFF amended its constitution at its National People's Assembly to increase the CCT from 30 to 40 members, and 54% of it is represented by women.
Delegates elected 22 women into the 40 member CCT, surpassing the requirement of having 50% women representation in the organisation's highest structure between conferences.