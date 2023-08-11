Thuli Madonsela supports Zuma remission deal, says nothing more could be gained by sending him to jail

Former public protector advocate Thuli Madonsela has come out in support of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special prisoner remission of sentence, which will see over 9,000 offenders released, with former president Jacob Zuma the first to benefit On Friday morning. Opposition parties have criticised the decision, saying it was an effective get-out-of jail-free card for Zuma, who was being shielded due to his status in the ANC.

The Supreme Court of Appeal had found that a decision to place Zuma on medical parole was unlawful and unconstitutional. It also ordered Zuma to return to the Estcourt Correctional Centre to finish serving his sentence. "I support the remission of former president Zuma’s sentence as Ubuntu anchored. "The point regarding no one being above the law has been made, and the teaching power of the law leveraged.

“Nothing more could be gained through further incarceration. There’s also the fact his release was the state’s mistake,” said Madonsela on Twitter. I support the remission of former President Zuma’s sentence as Ubuntu anchored.The point regarding no one being above the law has been made and the teaching power of the law leveraged. Nothing more could be gained through further incarceration. There’s also the fact his release… https://t.co/ibazxsF2MH — Prof Thuli Madonsela #KindnessBuilds (@ThuliMadonsela3) August 11, 2023 The July 2021 riots erupted in KZN, leading to wide-scale looting and destruction of property the last time Zuma was sent to jail for being in contempt of court. The Constitutional Court had sentenced him to 10 months direct imprisonment.

KZN suffered damage worth billions of rands, and more than 300 people lost their lives. Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said over 9,000 non-violent prisoners will be released as part of the special remission process, which he said started at the beginning of April this year. Lamola denied that the decision to release Zuma under the remission process was made with the July 2021 riots in mind.