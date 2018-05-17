Johannesburg - Hundreds braved the cold to join President Cyril Ramaphosa on his 5km health walk in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni on Friday morning.

The health walk, part of his Thuma Mina election campaign, started at 6am.

“Thuma Mina is an overall campaign where we are saying to our people 'send us'. Send us wherever you need us to solve problems and improve your lives for the better....” Ramaphosa said on Friday during his walk.

Ramaphosa said that the African National Congress (ANC) will be going throughout all the areas of Tembisa, vowing that they will work for the people.

He promised to tackle service delivery as well as fight corruption.

"The ANC is back. The ANC is strong. The ANC is powerful. The ANC is looking forward to winning next year's elections," the President said, causing an eruption of cheers from the crowd.

#ThumaMina



Supporters and community members in Duduza have joined in the walk. pic.twitter.com/0Je6ZKErf7 — Gauteng ANC (@GautengANC) May 18, 2018

Thankyou Mr President for being with us - long day ahead visiting hospitals and going to schools. Lazy to eoooe must fall #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/1bQxzZBDHc — ANC Elections Head ( Chief ) (@MbalulaFikile) May 18, 2018

IOL