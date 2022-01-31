Tito Mboweni’s resignation as MP effective Monday

Former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni’s resignation as Member of Parliament in the National Assembly came into effect from Monday, the last day of January. Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed the finality of Mboweni’s departure from Parliament on Twitter earlier in the day.

“This is to confirm that former minister of finance, Mr Tito Mboweni, has handed his resignation as MP in the National Assembly to Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. “The resignation is effective from today, 31 January 2022. Speaker wishes the former Minister well on his retirement,” the Tweet read. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Mboweni’s resignation and the appointment of Enoch Godongwana to replace him in August last year, as he reshuffled his Cabinet for the first time in over two years.

At that time Ramaphosa said Mboweni had been asking to leave the government for a while. The former minister had been looking forward to his retirement but he had not left the public space as he often had Tweeps in stitches with his snarky responses and sometimes questionable culinary skills. The former minister of finance has proved a formidable force in the kitchen and has been busy cooking up some of his infamous dishes.

The former minister of finance’s endeavours in the kitchen haven’t gone unnoticed, which is why Tiger Brands were compelled to send him a hamper of KOO products, including their canned pilchards. Whether he is cooking or resting, we wish him a wonderful retirement. [email protected]