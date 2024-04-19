‘Too personal’: Malema slams IEC’s decision to appeal Electoral Court’s ruling to bring Zuma back on ballot paper

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has criticised the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) for deciding to appeal the Electoral Court’s ruling that reinstated former President Jacob Zuma on the ballot paper. Malema stated the commission’s decision could lead to its integrity, stating that this is personal.

Last week Tuesday, the court rejected the IEC's decision to object Zuma to being on the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party candidate list for the National Assembly. "It's really very, very personal, and by doing that, they are keeping President Zuma in the news, and by doing that they are making him gather rallies outside every court appearance. So the court appearances are organised by the IEC,” he said. He alleged: “We might be thinking that the IEC is acting against Zuma only to find that IEC Commissioner, Glen Mashinini is behind the strategy of the IEC to keep Zuma in the news. So, you must not sleep.”

The IEC barred Zuma from contesting the elections. Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison by the Constitutional Court after a contempt of court conviction in 2021. Zuma is among the eight candidates that the IEC confirmed to be disapproved. Malema addressed the EFF’s engagement with the media about the current developments in the 2024 elections campaign on Friday in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Despite having 110% confidence in the IEC, Malema stressed that the commission was making what he described as “stupid” mistakes on certain issues. “When they are supposed to be perfect, we are going now for 30 years of democracy they have got the necessary experience,” he said. He highlighted Independent candidate Anele Mda’s recent situation where she complained to IEC about not having her picture during the signing of pledges as one of the “silly” mistakes.