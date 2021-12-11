Top financial manager Graham Gersbach to head Ekurhuleni Metro’s finances and economic development

The DA mayor in Ekurhuleni, Tania Campbell, has appointed one of the country’s top financial managers, Graham Gersbach, to head the municipal finances, information technology and economic development in the metro. Gersbach is a former member of the Gauteng provincial legislature and served in the provincial standing committee on public accounts where he made a considerable impact and due to his influence, several government departments in Gauteng, especially government departments which were not paying their rates and services to municipalities, were forced to account to Scopa.

He is now the political head of the DA Bronberg Constituency in Ekurhuleni. The Bronberg constituency covers wards 1 to 5 plus wards 23, 25, 89, 100 and 102 in Ekurhuleni. Ward councillors in the constituency are Derek Thomson (ward 1), Andre du Plessis (ward 23) and Pieter Henning (ward 25). PR councillors are Khathu Rasilingwane (ward 2) Eulbri Kubayi (wards 3 and 102), Tebogo Masenya (wards 4,5 and 100) and Selby Tghekiso (ward 89).

Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga said his party welcomed the appointments made by Campbell following weeks of negotiations between political parties to bring a stable government to the City of Ekurhuleni. Campbell announced the following councillors to her mayoral committee: • MMC for Finance, Information Communication Technology and Economic Development – Graham Gersbach (DA)

• MMC for Health and Social Development – Announcement pending (Action SA) • MMC for Transport Planning – Alco Ngobese (IFP) • MMC for Water, Sanitation and Energy – Senzi Sibeko (DA)

• MMC for Infrastructure Services – Themba Kalipa (Cope) • MMC for Corporate and Shared Services – Ruhan Robinson (DA) • MMC for Human Settlements – Mabekenyane Thamahane (DA)

• MMC for City Planning – Heather Hart (DA) • MMC for Environment and Waste Management – Andre du Plessis (DA) • MMC for Community Safety – Announcement pending (Action SA)

Campbell said in her inaugural speech - no more empty promises, it is time to get things done in Ekurhuleni. “We trust that her team will work hard to restore and fast track service delivery, remove the rot that hinders the progress and delivery of housing projects and infrastructure development. “The DA is delighted that the people of Ekurhuleni will experience what a capable coalition government can do, focussed on clean governance and excellent service delivery.