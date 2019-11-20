Johannesburg - Johannesburg MMC for finance Funzela Ngobeni will soon take over the economic capital’s reins from outgoing mayor Herman Mashaba if the EFF supports his candidacy in the metro’s council sitting next week.
This comes after the DA announced its decision to put Ngobeni forward to succeed Mashaba, who announced his resignation as a mayor and from the party, following the election of Helen Zille as DA federal council chairperson.
Ngobeni has long been seen as a firm favourite for the mayoral post, as he is both the DA’s regional chairperson and the party’s acting caucus leader after Mashaba ditched the caucus upon his resignation announcement.
On Tuesday, DA Gauteng leader John Moodey said the party had confidence in Ngobeni’s experience as he - on top of being a long-serving councillor - had been a leader of executive business in the council since January 2018.
“The DA is confident that should he (Ngobeni) be elected as the executive mayor of the DA-led City of Johannesburg, he will continue the good work done by outgoing mayor Herman Mashaba by streamlining services in order to improve the lives of all residents,” Moodey said.