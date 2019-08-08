Hikers are aiming to raise awareness on the criminal activity plaguing the Table Mountain National Park. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier on Thursday welcomed the announcement by the Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane to prioritise the safety of tourists visiting Table Mountain National Park. Kubayi-Ngubane made the announcement during a briefing on government’s national tourism safety plan, saying the improvement included additional tourism monitors, cameras and drones and other communication technologies.

She committed to ensure that tourism monitors would be brought to full strength, that additional cameras would be installed and drones utilised to enhance tourism safety on Table Mountain National Park.

“We hope that the additional measures will strengthen tourism safety and contribute to building a strong and vibrant tourism sector which already provides approximately 300 000 direct and indirect jobs in the Western Cape,” said Maynier in a statement.

The issue of safety improvements comes after the recent murder of a 43-year-old Ukrainian tourist who was robbed of his backpack and stabbed to death near the East Fort at popular tourist spot Chapman's Peak last month.

