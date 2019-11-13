Johannesburg - The Department of Trade and Industry has paid almost R6 million to 10 officials who has been on suspension with full pay - one of them for more than 750 days.
This was revealed by the Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel following written parliamentary questions from the DA’s spokesperson on Trade and Industry Mat Cuthbert in September.
Cuthbert wanted to know the total amount paid to the 10 officials after Patel had earlier confirmed that several of his suspended officials were receiving benefits including pay while on suspension for various offences.
In his reply in August, Patel said 10 officials were on paid suspension and one of the officials had been on full pay suspension for 729 days at the time.
Two other officials, had been on paid suspension for 325 days and 235 days respectively.