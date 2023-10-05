Transnet Freight Rail chief Siza Mzimela quits a few days after Transnet boss Portia Derby resigned

News24 reported that Mzimela resigned on Thursday. The company has been facing massive decline, with unions and business putting pressure on government to act. The National Union of Mineworkers said last week that 35,000 jobs were on the line because of Transnet’s poor performance.

Cosatu also said if Transnet failed to get its act together, thousands of jobs in the mining sector will be shed because the rail network has been vandalised and destroyed by criminal syndicates. This forces mining companies to put coal on trucks on the road, leaving Transnet unable to do its work. The ANC took a resolution at its conference last December that State-Owned Entities must go to their line departments after elections next year to improve their performance.

The Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises, Obed Bapela, recently told parliament that plans were already afoot to scrap the department in line with this decision. President Cyril Ramaphosa also said in his State of the Nation Address the reconfiguration of the state would be completed by next year. [email protected]