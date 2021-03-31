Transport union wants answers from NPA over delay in state capture arrests
The United National Transport Union (Untu) has called on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to explain the delay in arresting and prosecuting those responsible for the loss of billions of rand through state capture.
Untu initially directed the questions about the lack of prosecutions to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who referred them to the NPA.
According to the union’s spokesperson, Sonja Carstens, Gordhan said he was not responsible for prosecutions and that the head of the NPA should rather respond.
The minister told the Fedusa Conference in January 2019 that “prosecution of corrupt employees of state-owned enterprises was imminent”
Untu, the majority union in Transnet and the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), is affiliated to Fedusa.
Carstens said during that conference, Gordhan said corrupt officials would be “in the dock” within months and if found guilty, “walking around in orange clothing.”
Carstens said Untu was frustrated because workers continued to face the consequences of state capture, yet justice was not seen despite the evidence over the past year in front of the Zondo Commission into State Capture which implicated several individuals.
“Justice delayed is justice denied,” Carstens said.
General secretary of Untu Steve Harris said the leadership of the union and Fedusa would now make an appointment with advocate Shamila Batohi, National Director of Public Prosecutions, for her to explain why prosecutions have not yet commenced.
