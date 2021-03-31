Transport union wants answers from NPA over delay in state capture arrests

The United National Transport Union (Untu) has called on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to explain the delay in arresting and prosecuting those responsible for the loss of billions of rand through state capture.

Untu initially directed the questions about the lack of prosecutions to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who referred them to the NPA.

According to the union’s spokesperson, Sonja Carstens, Gordhan said he was not responsible for prosecutions and that the head of the NPA should rather respond.

The minister told the Fedusa Conference in January 2019 that “prosecution of corrupt employees of state-owned enterprises was imminent”

Untu, the majority union in Transnet and the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), is affiliated to Fedusa.