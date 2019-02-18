The state capture inquiry is also expected to hear from former director general Lungisa Fuzile. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/AfricanNewsAgency/ANA

Johannesburg - The state capture inquiry will resume on Monday morning with testimony from Treasury officials.



The commission is also expected to hear from former director general Lungisa Fuzile. He had appeared at the inquiry last year and told of the days leading up to former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene’s firing in 2015.





Fuzile left Treasury in 2017.





He is expected to provide further information to the commission on the circumstances around Nene's axing.





It’s unclear what the other National Treasury officials will be providing to the commission.





Last week the commission finalized the cross-examination into the testimony of former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor.





Mentor was also the first witness to face cross-examination by people she has implicated.





The commission is this week also expected to begin weeks of hearings into Eskom.





The state-owned company had been at the centre of allegations into state capture by the Gupta family.





The family scored millions from the company in dodgy tenders it was awarded.





Parliament had held an inquiry into the allegations at Eskom and its findings were expected to be shared with the Zondo commission.



