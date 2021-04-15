Trial date set for multimillionaire Eskom supplier’s tax evasion case

The Pretoria Regional Court has set a trial date against businessman Maphoko Hudson Kgomoeswana - an Eskom supplier - following charges of tax evasion against him since 2016. Kgomoeswana faces charges of tax evasion valued at R5 million related to his personal and business tax related to Babinatlou Business Services between 2016 and 2018. According to the charge sheet served on his lawyers on Thursday, the tax fraud charges were discovered during the investigation of the controversial R745 million Eskom Kusile Power Station corruption case. Kgomoeswana and his company are accused of facilitating bribes in the fraud and corruption matter. He is out on R300 000 bail on the related fraud and corruption matter involving R745m.

In the tax evasion matter, the court set the trial date for August 4 in which Kgomoeswana is expected to plead on the charges against him.

The State alleges that Kgomoeswana was legally obligated and compelled to submit an annual tax return for the 2016 tax year as published in the Government Gazette.

Babinatlou was due to submit its annual tax return within 12 months from the date on which its financial year ends.

In the 2017 tax year, the accused was legally obligated and compelled to submit an annual tax return for the 2017 tax year as published in the Government Gazette.

In the 2018 tax year, the accused was legally obligated and compelled to submit an annual tax return as published in the Government Gazette.

POLITICAL BUREAU