Tributes from across spectrum after death of ex-Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane

Johannesburg – The ANC regional leader and former mayor of Greater Johannesburg, Mpho Moerane, died on Wednesday at Milpark Hospital following his involvement in a car accident last week. Political parties, politicians, and many other prominent citizens continue to send their condolences to the Moerane family on the difficult situation that they are facing.

President Cyril Ramaphosa extended his deepest condolences to the former mayor's family after receiving the devastating news about Moerane. Ramaphosa said it was a sad day for Johannesburg and for the entire nation as they mourned the passing of a vibrant, young leader. “Mpho Moerane was an entrepreneurial, multi-skilled leader who placed his talents and creative energy at the disposal of the citizens of Johannesburg by moving into public office with vast experience as a business owner and, earlier in his life, as an artisan.

“We will miss his contribution to his political home, the African National Congress, and to the development of Johannesburg as one of our country’s and the continent’s most important economic and cultural centres. "May his soul rest in peace," the president said. The current serving mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse, also shared her message of support to the Moerane family, as well as her one-on-one experiences with Moerane. Phalatse said it is with numbing sadness that she received the news of the passing of Moerane. She described him as a person she would call a friend because of what they called each other. They used to call each other "Bitso" as they both shared the same name.

The mayor said Moerane was always eager to engage in the development of the City of Johannesburg and pushed for them as leaders to work as a collective in the interest of the residents. "The City of Johannesburg, through the Office of the Speaker, will be in contact with the Moerane family and the ANC to offer its assistance to the family as they prepare to lay Moerane in his final resting place. "On behalf of the Joburg Multi-Party Government, I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to his wife, Fikile, and four children, as well as his political home, the ANC. This is a time of collective mourning for the city and beyond. Robala ka khotso, Bitso, "she said on social media.

Another former mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba, also passed on his condolences to the family. Quoted from social media, Mashaba said, "I want to extend my condolences to the colleagues, friends, & family of former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane. While we may not have always agreed politically, he was a husband, father, brother, cousin & a son. O robale ka kgotso, moetapele Moerane. Modimo a tshedise ba lelapa la gago.“ Meanwhile, the Inkatha Freedom Party also conveyed its condolences to the Moerane family. In a statement released by IFP, the party commented that it was devastated to learn of the passing of former executive mayor Mpho Moerane.

"On behalf of the IFP in Gauteng, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to Cllr Moerane's family, his friends, fellow COJ councillors and comrades in the ANC. "Moerane will be remembered as an affable, compassionate, and sharp-minded person, who never shied away from the responsibility of leadership," IFP added. The IFP further said Moerane would be missed and "we say, death be not proud“.