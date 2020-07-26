Tributes pour in for KZN UDF activist Shakes Cele

Durban - ANC structures and senior members are mourning the death of Shakes Cele, a ANC stalwart who passed away in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday.

Cele was not only an ANC stalwart in the KZN Midlands but was also decorated activist who gave the apartheid regime a headache while serving as leader of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the then Natal Midlands.

He is also credited for being one of the ANC leaders who led the re-establishment efforts of the ANC structures in KwaZulu Natal’s old Midlands region. It was there where he rose from being a regional executive committee member to regional secretary and later regional chairperson.

He also worked with the late Harry Gwala, current deputy minister of justice and correctional services John Jeffreys and the late Reggie Radebe who was assassinated in October 1992 during the violence that had engulfed the province.

In its tribute to Cele who served as ANC MP until the 2019 provincial and national elections, the Harry Gwala Foundation said like many leaders of his time, he chose the Struggle instead of submitting to the vile and racist apartheid minority system that oppressed the majority.