Political parties paid tribute to Princess Irene Buthelezi, the wife of IPF leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Supplied

Durban - Political parties on Monday paid tribute to Princess Irene Buthelezi, the wife of IPF leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Princess Irene passed away on Monday after a long illness. The Congress of the Peoples’ Parliamentary Caucus expresses its heartfelt condolences to Prince MG Buthelezi and his family at the passing of his wife, Princess Irene. "We trust that at this moment of profound sorrow, some solace will be found in the memories and legacy of a life well lived, much of it in quiet and unassuming service to her husband and family over many decades and during difficult periods in the battle for liberation and the birthing of our democracy."

The African National Congress (ANC) has "learnt with shock the passing of Princess Irene Audrey Thandekile Buthelezi, beloved wife of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi who is also the IFP leader. "

"As the ANC, we are deeply saddened by the passing of Princess Irene. She succumbed to her death this morning peacefully at her home KwaPhindangene, following a long and difficult illness.

"We wish Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and his family peace and comfort during this difficult time. On behalf of the ANC entire membership, we send our deepest condolences to the Buthelezi family, KwaPhidangene clan, and friends.

"Alwehlanga lungehlanga Shenge!"

Black First Land First also expressed condolences to IFP leader, Mangosuthu Buthelezi and family. "BLF is saddened to hear about the loss of Mama Irene Thandekile Buthelezi, partner of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. BLF sends strength and our deepest condolences to one of the pillars of the black nation and his entire family, during this tragic time."

The FF Plus wants to express its deepest condolences with the passing of Mrs (princess) Irene Buthelezi, spouse of the leader of the IFP, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Mrs Buthelezi (89) passed away this morning following a long illness.

The FF Plus also wishes to express its heartfelt compassion with the next of kin of Mrs Buthelezi. The party wishes prince Buthelezi, who is 90 years old himself, all the best for the preparations for the upcoming elections that now has to be attended to under such difficult personal circumstances.

The DA’s John Steenhuisen sent condolences to the leader of the IFP Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and his family on the loss of Princess Irene. You are in our thoughts and prayers at this time.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa‏ on Twitter said: Our condolences to Nkosi Buthelezi and his family. This has been a long journey for her, including to look after Zuzi Ntuthuko & his siblings during difficult period in SA’s history . May her soul RIP.

In a statement, the EFF, sent its condolences to the family, friends and relatives of IPF president Buthelezi. “We wish and pray for comfort and strength in this difficult time. We also extend condolences to the IFP in general. As a people, and as human beings, we can never be used to death.

“We wish President Buthelezi comfort as he is also facing one of the most meaningful elections in his political career. We know how special and close his wife of 87 years was to him.”

On Twitter, GOOD leader Patricia de Lille‏ said: My deepest condolences to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and his family for the loss of his wife, Irene. May her soul Rest In Peace.

Political Bureau