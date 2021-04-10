Tripartite Alliance to commemorate Chris Hani

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - The Tripartite Alliance will on Saturday celebrate the life of slain SACP secretary-general Chris Hani. It has been 28 years since Hani was gunned down outside his home in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni, in 1993. ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande and Cosatu second deputy president Louise Thipe will lead the alliance delegation and deliver their messages. Hani’s wife Limpho Hani will deliver the family’s message in a wreath laying ceremony at Thomas Titus Nkobi Memorial Park in Ekurhuleni. The alliance secretariat, representing the ANC, SACP, Cosatu and the Chris Hani family, held a virtual meeting on Wednesday to look at preparations for the commemoration.

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, which conferred the Freedom of the City to Hani posthumously in November 2006 and endorsed April as Chris Hani Month, will host the event.

At the time of his assassination on April 10, 1993, Hani was the SACP general secretary and a member of the ANC national executive committee.

He joined the struggle for liberation and socialism at an early age as a student and youth activist, and dedicated his entire life to the struggle for democracy and social emancipation.

Hani had served as chief of staff of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), succeeding Joe Slovo.

SACP in a statement said Hani’s assassination was intended to ignite a civil war as a means to perpetuate the racist, oppressive, and mercilessly exploitative capitalist apartheid regime.

“To this day there has been no full disclosure of the truth, as facts clearly point out that the convicted assassins, Clive Derby-Lewis and Janusz Waluś, were not the only ones involved in the assassination chain from its conception.

“For example, the gun used to assassinate Hani in cold blood was taken from military armoury. Who took it and who else was involved in transmitting the murder weapon from one point to the next until it was used by the convicted assassins is part of the undisclosed truth. Justice is yet to run its course,” said the SACP.

The party said due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the need to protect lives by adhering to preventative regulations, attendance is limited to family members and delegated representatives of the City of Ekurhuleni, Gauteng provincial government, national government, the alliance, and invited guests.

[email protected]

Political Bureau