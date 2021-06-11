Tsakani Maluleke welcomes appointment of deputy AG

Cape Town - Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has welcomed the appointment of her deputy who will assume his duties at the beginning of next month. Vonani Chauke succeeds Maluleke in her previous position until his appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month.

Maluleke became the first woman to head the office of the auditor-general. Chauke’s appointment as deputy auditor-general comes at the time the office of the AG has been given new powers to clamp down on corruption across the state. The office is also probing PPE tender corruption and has released two reports.

It was also working with other agencies in the Fusion Centre to deal with the matter. Chauke comes from auditing firm Deloitte where was a partner. Maluleke said the appointment of Chauke will add value to the work they were doing.

“We are very pleased to have a leader of Chauke’s calibre joining the national audit office at a time when our organisation is implementing the new, enhanced powers following the amendment of the Public Audit Act, to further enhance oversight and improve accountability, while protecting the gains that were made by our predecessors. “I am confident that his expertise and wealth of knowledge will bolster our efforts to continue to respond effectively to the public expectations and carry out our constitutional mandate,” said Mauleke. [email protected]