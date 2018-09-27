Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga speaks at a media briefing held at Tshwane House. File picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga on Thursday survived a motion of no confidence brought against him by the opposition African National Congress (ANC) in the Tshwane Council. "Honourable councillors, the results of the vote (brought by ANC) Councillor (Mapiti) Matsena's motion of no confidence in the Executive Mayor are as follows - those are for are 77, those that are against are 95. Those that abstained are 21," Speaker of the Tshwane Council Rachel Mathebe announced soon after the vote.

A jubilant Msimanga quickly arose to his feet, raising his hands in celebration as Democratic Alliance councillors chanted "Solly, Solly".

Members of Julius Malema-led Economic Freedom Fighters did not take part in the vote, folding their hands as other voted for and against Msimanga.

Earlier Mathebe ruled that the motion of no confidence against Msimanga, brought by the ANC, would be conducted through an open show of hands in council.

Mathebe ruled after hours of arguments from the ANC caucus, who insisted that the motion should be conducted via a secret ballot because "there is a toxic environment and councillors have been intimidated".

The ANC in Tshwane on Thursday revived its bid to remove the Msimanga, accusing him of corruption and maladministration.

The ANC, which is the ruling party nationally but lost control of Tshwane in 2016, said it had lobbied councillors from other parties and wanted the motion to proceed via secret ballot.

In a series of tweets after the failure of the ANC's motion, Msimanga ook a swipe at his detractors and highlighted the success of the DA-led administration in the nation's administrative capital:





















African News Agency/ANA