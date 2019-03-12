Western Cape Premier Helen Zille

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille's response to a tweet on white privilege from local singer Danny K has once again landed her in hot water with Twitter users.

Last Friday the singer tweeted: "I'm totally bewildered with the lack of empathy shown by many white South Africans. You don't need to be woke to get that for the most part we have benefited from the marginalisation and exclusion of people of colour. Own your priveldge, appreciate it and pay it forward". 

On Monday Zille replied to his tweet saying the singer should get 'some spelling lessons', igniting a storm of criticism. Twitter users slammed the veteran politician for ignoring the very real issues the tweet raised.




Many users branded Zille a racist while some questioned whether her controversial tweets were just a way of garnering attention.







A number of Twitter users said Zille's response was indicative of what the DA, the opposition party which she previously led and is still a senior member of, stood for.

Many people referred to a front page article in Tuesday's Cape Argus headlined "Township left in the dark" which states that none of the R62.5 million budgeted by the City of Cape Town for public lighting in the 2019/20 financial year will go to Khayelitsha. This despite a 2014 commission of inquiry into policing in the township finding that a lack of adequate street lights contributed to crime in the area.






IOL