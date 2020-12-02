Two more days behind bars for Arthur Zwane after power outage halts bail application

Durban - Senior ANC official, Arthur Zwane, is expected to spend two more days in jail following a power outage during his bail application on Wednesday.

Zwane was arrested last Friday after allegedly shooting a security guard who asked him to sanitise his hands. He could not apply for bail during his brief appearance on Wednesday morning due to a power outage at the eMadadeni Magistrate's Court in Newcastle, KZN.

He is due back in court on Friday where he, along with his two co-accused are expected to apply for bail.

IOL previously reported that Zwane, the former eMalahleni ANC regional chairperson, was nabbed on attempted murder charges following the shooting.

Zwane (47), Bongani Ngubeni (31) and Sibusiso Msibi (39) allegedly arrived at a hardware store where they were met by a security guard at the gate who requested them to sanitise as per the requirements of the Disaster Management Act.