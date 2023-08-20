UDF 40th Celebrations: Popo Molefe calls for young people to campaign for democracy ahead of 2024 elections

Popo Molefe has called on the young people of South Africa to join hands and fight against political violence and the damage it has caused to the country and its people. The call also urged young people to organise themselves to cast their votes in the upcoming elections in 2024 to help elect their leaders who will lead address their struggles.

“We can only do that through voting and nothing else,” he said. Molefe was addressing the 40th-anniversary celebration of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Johannesburg. The ceremony was held at the Johannesburg City Hall on Sunday. “Organise amongst yourselves, and those of you who are old enough, register with the Independent Electoral Commission, then campaign and vote in next year's elections,” he said.

Molefe was addressing the 40th-anniversary celebration of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Johannesburg. The ceremony was held at the Johannesburg City Hall on Sunday. Molefe showed support to the people for not being involved in things that affected the country negatively but urged them that the fight to better protect their rights, democracy and country was on. He urged young people to unite and fight against poverty, hunger, inequality, corruption, economic isolation, and corruption.

He also urged the government to develop, strengthen, encourage, and implement opportunities that will sustain and improve people’s lives in communities. He called on government officials not to fight for coalition spoils and serve the public interest. “They are yet to demonstrate the appetite and resolve the challenges that communities are facing,” he said. He stated that nation-building and social cohesion are increasingly being sacrificed by the practices of political parties.