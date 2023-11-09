UIF R5 billion scandal: Ramaphosa must fire Nxesi and launch SIU probe into Godongwana, Nzimande - ActionSA

ActionSA is set to write to President Cyril Ramaphosa, requesting that he task the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe the allegations that three of his cabinet ministers have been implicated in the R5 billion tender bribe in the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF). This comes after businessman Mthunzi Mdwaba dropped bombshell allegations against Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, and Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande, as well as the ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula.

Mdwaba made allegations that Mbalula and three other ministers attempted to seek a bribe of R500 million from him. To prove that he was committed to the “renewal” process and accountability, ActionSA demanded that Ramaphosa fire Nxesi and suspend the other two ministers pending the outcome of a further probe into their alleged involvement. The party indicated that Section 2(2) of the SIU and Special Tribunals Act empowered Ramaphosa to proclaim and gazette an investigation of this nature without further delay.

ActionSA said the resignation of the Director-General in the Department of Employment and Labour, Thobile Lamati, in the wake of the revelation of the questionable multi billion rand jobs scheme underscored the shadow cast by this scandal. According to the party, the allegations against Nxesi follow a series of revelations that reasonably reduce the scheme to nothing more than an elaborate attempt to defraud the South African taxpayer. "This is both deeply concerning and disgraceful, especially when considering the crucial importance of job creation, given that South Africa’s unemployment rate stands at over 32%.