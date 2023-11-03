UN adopts resolution calling for US to lift embargo on Cuba

The United Nations General Assembly has voted in support of a resolution against the US economic embargo on Cuba. The embargo has been in place for more than 60 years, and many countries have objected to it saying it has crippled the Cuban economy.

The African National Congress (ANC) and South African Community Party (SACP) have over the last three decades called for the lifting of the embargo. Cuban President Miguzel Diaz-Canel spoke against the US blockade on his country, during the BRICS summit in Johannesburg a few months ago. During the UN vote on Thursday, 187 countries voted in support of the resolution against the US embargo on Cuba.

Only the US and Israel voted against the resolution in the general assembly. Ukraine decided to abstain. The UN called for the end of the Cuban blockade, which has been in place for more than 60 years.

This is not the first time that the UN has passed a resolution on the US blockade of Cuba. The world governing body has passed several resolutions over the last 30 years. “Concerned that, since the adoption of its resolutions the economic, commercial and financial embargo against Cuba is still in place, and concerned also about the adverse effects of such measures on the Cuban people and on Cuban nationals living in other countries,” reads part of the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly.