Durban - Calls condemning the continuing xenophobic attacks and the looting of shops owned by foreign nationals are growing with the Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers Union (CEPPWAWU) saying that foreign nationals were workers and Africans just like South Africans. The union’s general secretary Welile Nolingo called on its members in Gauteng and other parts of the country to “rise and be visible” and to bring the necessary protection to foreign nationals because they were also Africans in the same manner as South Africans.

“As the union, we call all foreign nationals, wherever they are where CEPPWAWU organises to come and join the union and to enjoy protection, the bargaining rights and comfort of our members, the union and the federation Cosatu.

“We call all loving South Africans to stop and proactively prevent these evil actions. When they see any criminal acts, such acts should be reported to the police and other relevant authorities,” Nolingo said.

The union also advocated for undocumented foreign nationals to be given a chance to be documented.

Meanwhile the South African Muslim Network (SAMNET) has also condemned “the criminal behaviour” masked as xenophobic and anti immigrant attacks.

“We recognize the consequences of past and current forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and linked intolerance as serious challenges to peace and security, human dignity and essential freedoms of many people in South Africa.

“We realise the need to implement a robust technical framework that recognises inequalities within various communities and the widespread discrimination against non-nationals due to perceived competition for employment, housing, medical services and education,” said Dr. Faisal Suliman, the chairperson of SAMNET.

