Johannesburg - Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has warned that the project to improve the country’s battered image internationally will only succeed if all sectors throw their weight behind the effort.
Speaking at Brand South Africa’s fourth national brand forum in Sandton on Monday, Mthembu said while the country was currently scrambling for investment, some negative developments, such as high levels of gender-based violence and persistent, rampant impropriety, among other things have worsened the outlook for the country.
“In achieving a coherent nation brand we cannot turn a blind eye to the recent acts of violence against women. As a nation we must strongly condemn anything that seeks to break down the foundation it took us to build our country.”
He added: “It is for this reason that our government established a multi-pronged approach to deal with corruption and state capture through, among other things, the Public Audit Amendment Act, which gives the Auditor-General powers to act against officials who are found guilty of wrongdoing. We have also established a series of commissions to unearth the truth behind allegations of state capture.”
Mthembu said all sectors had to jointly use South Africa’s membership and participation in multilateral forums to improve the country’s image, and by extension, the attitude of those who were looking for investment destinations.