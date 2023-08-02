The family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says he is still in hospital receiving much-needed medical attention. In a statement on Wednesday morning, the family said as previously indicated, Buthelezi underwent a procedure for back pain management, following which he was discharged from hospital.

NEWS: The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has issued a statement wishing Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi a speedy recovery and good health. Buthelezi, the founder of the IFP, a political nemesis of the ANC, is currently in hospital receiving intensive medical treatment after an operation. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 2, 2023 It added that he has since developed a complication and therefore remains in hospital to receive the necessary medical care. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi at the launch of the foundation founded in his name. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo / African News Agency (ANA)

“However, when his back pain did not subside sufficiently, he was readmitted for further treatment and recovery,” the family said in the statement. It added that the duration of his hospital stay will depend on how fast recovers. “He has since developed a complication and therefore remains in hospital at this stage to receive the necessary care.

“The duration of his hospital stay will depend on how fast his body can recover from the complication.” The statement follows media reports on Tuesday evening that Buthelezi’s condition has worsened as he is unable to speak and he has since been taken into an intensive care unit (ICU). IOL understands that Buthelezi is being treated at St Augustine hospital in Durban and only a selected few people have access to his ward.

He has been in the hospital for over a month now. The family pleaded to be given space to allow to him recuperate so that he could celebrate his 95th birthday later this month. “On behalf of uMntwana waKwaPhindangene and the family, we wish to convey deepest appreciation for the many prayers, messages of support, well-wishes and love that have been received.