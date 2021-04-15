Vaccine registration opens tomorrow – this is what you need to know

CAPE TOWN - As of April 16, South Africans will be able to register electronically on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) in order to be scheduled for vaccination. Registration will be open for all but the vaccines will be rolled out in two phases on May 17 and October 17. The EVDS is linked to the supply chain management and will be used to track the availability of doses in specific regions. The web-based application EVDS is accessible via multiple devices, including mobile and desktop. It will provide the public with two options for registration, which will either be self-registration or assisted registration. With self-registration, individuals would have to log into a web portal and register themselves and those who are unable to self-register could visit walk-in centres and vaccination sites.

What is needed to register on EVDS?

To self-register on EVDS you need a South African ID number or passport and you must be over the age of 18.

Self-enrolment

The first step of the registration process is completing a digital enrolment form which must include the following personal details:

Name and surname

Date of birth

Gender

Email address

Cellphone number

Place of work or residence

Once the Department of Health deems a person eligible for a vaccine after they have registered, they will receive an SMS with all needed information in order to proceed.

The SMS will come with a unique vaccination code which must be used to verify the applicant’s appointment during the next phase.

Provision will also be made at vaccination sites for those who couldn’t access the electronic system.

On-site registration

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: “All steps of the vaccination process will be available through walk-in services where people will be helped to register.Those unable to self-register can visit walk-in centres and vaccination sites.”

Vaccination sites

Vaccinations will be set up in public venues such as schools, halls and shopping centres, as well as GP practices, hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.

According to Dr Lesley Bamford, the department’s chief director, government will provide over 2 000 additional vaccination sites to ensure and support the roll-out plan.

“People will be screened for Covid-19 at the vaccination sites and those with symptoms will not be vaccinated but referred for testing,” said Bamford.

