VIDEO: Herman Mashaba says he has 'unfinished business' in Joburg

Gauteng - ActionSA President and mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba has cast his vote at the Sandton Fire Station in Johannesburg a short while ago. Mashaba is gunning for his former position as Mayor of the highly contested Johannesburg metropolitan district.

Throughout his campaign, Mashaba said that he had "unfinished business" in the metro, and today was no different when he told reporters that the only way South Africans could make a difference in the country was to unseat the ANC. "I am feeling wonderful. I have cast both my votes, one for the PR councillor and one for the ward councillor. Although we have been reduced to just a logo on the ballot form, we are still easily recognisable," Mashaba said. Video: Ntombi Nkosi/IOL Politics

ActionSA lost its battle to force the Electoral Commission (IEC) to include its full name in the ballot paper ahead of the elections. The party applied to the Electoral Court sitting in Joburg to force the IEC to include its full name in the ballot paper, arguing that the electoral body’s registration papers did not indicate that parties must include their abbreviated names when contesting for elections. Speaking to the media shortly after casting his vote, Mashaba said although the party was a year old, it already had four confrontations with the IEC.