KwaZulu-Natal Premier-elect Sihle Zikalala. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/ANA

Pietermaritzburg - Dressed to the nines, political heavyweights from the province and the country have started trickling into the official residence of the KZN Premier where Sihle Zikalala will take the oath of office shortly. Zikalala will be sworn in by KZN Judge President Achmat Jappie in Pietermaritzburg and he will later announce his cabinet for the 2019-2024 term of office.

Among those seen are former Premiers Sbu Ndebele and Dr Ben Ngubane. Other political heavyweights were Bheki Cele, embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and former MEC Mike Mabuyakhulu.

The regional ANC secretary of eThekwini Bheki Ntuli said Zikalala is the most qualified person for the job as he understands the party's policies.

"He is one man we trust he will turn the province around as his record as former MEC for economic development speaks for it. Under him, service delivery and clean governance will be right at the forefront," Ntuli said.

Former Premier Sbu Ndebele said the province is now stable.

"The province is now in good shape to attract investors and we hope that will happen soon," he said.

Former president Jacob Zuma was in high spirits when he arrived with former KZN premier Willies Mchunu.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Former president Jacob Zuma arrives with former KZN premier Willies Mchunu for the inauguration of Sihle Zikalala. Video: Sihle Mavuso/@IOLPolitics

The opposition sat quietly waiting for the official programme to start. Seen among them was the leader of the Inkatha Freedom party in the KZN legislature, Velenkosini Hlabisa who was with another party member, Blessed Gwala.

Political Bureau