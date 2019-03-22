To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Born-free - noun a member of a generation born in a country after its transition to democracy, in particular, post-apartheid South Africa - Oxford Dictionary. South Africa will hold its sixth national and provincial elections on May 8. As part of our #Elections2019 coverage, IOL has asked 100 Born Frees for their views on the upcoming elections. Will they be voting? Who influences who they vote for, if anybody? What issue would most influence their vote?

While never having endured the brutality of apartheid, the Born Frees face their own struggles, including high unemployment, access to education and issues around identity.

Watch as we speak to 21-year-old Arushan from KwaZulu-Natal.

Arushan says: "I do my best to listen to the opinions of others but I am not influenced without any proof.

"A leader should not influence your view of the party unless his or her ability to lead and to achieve any progress in the upliftment of our nation has impressed you."

He adds: "I think that the chaos surrounding land grabs, transparency in our government's work and finances, the willingness of our citizens to help others as well as social cohesion amongst people matter most to me ahead of this election."

