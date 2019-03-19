To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Born-free - noun a member of a generation born in a country after its transition to democracy, in particular, post-apartheid South Africa - Oxford Dictionary. South Africa will hold its sixth national and provincial elections on May 8. As part of our #Elections2019 coverage, IOL has asked 100 Born Frees for their views on the upcoming elections. Will they be voting? Who influences who they vote for, if anybody? What issue would most influence their vote?

While never having endured the brutality of apartheid, the Born Frees face their own struggles, including high unemployment, access to education and issues around identity.

Watch as we speak to Lwazi Pulu, a 19-year-old student from Durban.

Lwazi says: I will be voting this year ... because if I were to get to a point where I want to complain about the state of our governance at least I will be able to support it with the fact that I did vote therefore I was an active citizen.

"I would like to urge all Born Frees to go out and vote because we may not feel as though government affects our lives right now because maybe we're not paying bills, we're not paying taxes etc but in the upcoming five years the parties which are in government will actually affect to a large extent how we go about our daily lives."

#BornFree #YourVoiceMatters #YourVoteMatters



