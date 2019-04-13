To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Born-free - noun a member of a generation born in a country after its transition to democracy, in particular, post-apartheid South Africa - Oxford Dictionary.



South Africa will hold its sixth national and provincial elections on May 8. As part of our #Elections2019 coverage, IOL has asked 94 Born Frees for their views on the upcoming elections. Will they be voting? Who influences who they vote for, if anybody? What issue would most affect their decision on who to vote for?





While never having endured the brutality of apartheid, the Born Frees face their own struggles, including high unemployment, access to education and issues around identity.





Watch as we speak to 25-year-old student Nhlanhla Ntuli.





Nhlanhla says: "Voting is important especially for black people because nowadays we have the right to vote.





"The government at the moment is right for me because I am here, studying and getting this far so I can say it's looking good."





Video by: Londiwe Gumede.





#BornFree #MzansiVotes #My94



